Blue2: Broughty Ferry agency creates new jobs after series of contract wins

A Tayside marketing agency has reported a significant increase in turnover following a dozen new contract wins in the last four months.

Digital design and development agency Blue2 has won deals with Bells Food Group, ION-8 Water Bottles and Pilgrim’s Gin to a value over £200,000.

That has allowed the Broughty Ferry firm, part of Altar Group, to add six new members of staff this year.

In addition, four new positions – two web developers and two digital marketers – have been created, with recruitment ongoing.

Altar Group chief executive Scott McCallum said: “Blue2 is experiencing transformational change as their client base experiences dramatic growth.

“Digital is the space that businesses have seen results that have helped get them through these tough times.

“We are thrilled to provide solutions for a wide variety of projects; everything from booking systems to conferencing platforms.”

To date Blue2 has developed six apps that curate outdoor art trails.

These include Oor Wullie’s bucket trail and also feature trails in Melbourne, Australia and Christchuch in New Zealand.

Blue2 becoming the ‘go-to’ agency

Mr McCallum added: “Blue2 is also fast becoming the go-to agency for food and drinks clients.

“Our team has substantial experience in this sector, delivering e-commerce sites that have spectacular impact on sales as experienced first-hand by several leading UK food manufacturers including Simon Howie and Walkers Shortbread.”

Nial Chapman, Blue2 director, said: “Blue2 has evolved significantly over the past decade.

“Today’s digital terrain looks very different as does the way we can support our clients’ growth ambitions.

“Alongside those changes, the talent within the business has also evolved, resulting in the expansion of our board.”

New board members for Blue2

The consultancy firm has also expanded its board of directors with two additional members.

Blue2 technical director, Alistair Cowan, and digital design director Rob Black have been appointed to the firm’s board.

Mr Chapman added: “Alistair Cowan and Rob Black, who started their careers with Blue Square Design in 2011, as the business was known at the time, have been instrumental in driving that progression.

“They have taken on more senior roles and increased responsibility over the years.

“We are thrilled to welcome them to the board.

“They both have a passion and a drive to bring out the best in our team and are helping create an exciting strategy and direction for the future of the business.

“It is going from strength to strength as we continue innovating and understanding the digital experience that resonates and inspires.”