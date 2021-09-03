Blue truck at centre of Dundee flytipping probe ‘spotted dumping waste in Fife’

A blue tipper truck caught dumping waste at a Dundee industrial estate is thought to have been responsible for recent flytipping in Fife.

It was reported in August that a large pile of rubbish had been left at the gates of Little Raith Wind Farm near Mossmorran.

It came after video captured what appears to be the same vehicle and man involved in repeated instances of flytipping at Dunsinane Industrial Estate in Dundee.

Locals now believe the incidents are linked and are calling for action.

Fife resident Hugh Ramsay previously came across what he says was the same vehicle involved in flytipping in Kincardine in January 2020.

He told The Courier: “They dumped top soil on a farm road – it seemed like it was from doing up someone’s garden.

“There was a wee Santa in the pile, so I was able to post that online and ask who it belonged to, which helped me find the people responsible.

“They came back the next day and cleaned it up. They’ve not been back.”

Hugh said the owner of the property where the men had carried out the work had no idea how they were disposing of the waste.

Heather Lynn, who works at Dunsinane Industrial Estate, has reported the flytipping there to the authorities.

She said: “It’s hard when no one is doing anything about it.

“It’s ridiculous, I don’t know what they’re doing. Someone needs to take responsibility for it, but we’ve not heard anything back.”

Kirstie Freeman, safer communities service manager at Fife Council, has confirmed the local authority is investigating the latest incident.

Flytipping investigation by Fife Council

She said: “Where evidence allows, we will consider what action can be taken against the individual responsible – this could be education through engagement and the issuing of warnings, or the issuing of a fixed penalty notice.

“We also have the option of referring to the procurator fiscal.

“However, this would be the last resort where other options have been considered not appropriate or as an escalation for repeat offenders.

“Our recycling centres are open, and we would urge people to make use of these facilities and dispose of recyclable waste responsibly.

“Please also check that anyone you ask to take your waste away is properly registered to do so. Businesses have a legal duty to dispose of their waste responsibly.

“We’re grateful to the people of Fife for reporting fly tipping and urge them to keep doing so using our online form.”

Environment watchdog Sepa is also investigating both the Fife and Dundee incidents.

A spokesperson said: “Sepa is aware of flytipping at a farm near Mossmorran in Fife and is working with partners to investigate.

“We would encourage anyone that witnesses any flytipping incidents to report it immediately through the Dumb Dumpers website or if the incident is ongoing or believed to be of a hazardous nature report the incident using our 24-hour online form.”