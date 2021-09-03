Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Blue truck at centre of Dundee flytipping probe ‘spotted dumping waste in Fife’

By Katy Scott
September 3, 2021, 1:24 pm
fly tipping fife
The truck was caught on camera at the site near Mossmorran.

A blue tipper truck caught dumping waste at a Dundee industrial estate is thought to have been responsible for recent flytipping in Fife.

It was reported in August that a large pile of rubbish had been left at the gates of Little Raith Wind Farm near Mossmorran.

It came after video captured what appears to be the same vehicle and man involved in repeated instances of flytipping at Dunsinane Industrial Estate in Dundee.

Locals now believe the incidents are linked and are calling for action.

Rubbish at a Fife wind farm
Locals were angry after rubble and waste was dumped near Mossmorran.

Fife resident Hugh Ramsay previously came across what he says was the same vehicle involved in flytipping in Kincardine in January 2020.

He told The Courier: “They dumped top soil on a farm road – it seemed like it was from doing up someone’s garden.

“There was a wee Santa in the pile, so I was able to post that online and ask who it belonged to, which helped me find the people responsible.

“They came back the next day and cleaned it up. They’ve not been back.”

Hugh said the owner of the property where the men had carried out the work had no idea how they were disposing of the waste.

fly tipping cctv
CCTV footage captured the truck leaving waste behind in Dundee.

Heather Lynn, who works at Dunsinane Industrial Estate, has reported the flytipping there to the authorities.

She said: “It’s hard when no one is doing anything about it.

“It’s ridiculous, I don’t know what they’re doing. Someone needs to take responsibility for it, but we’ve not heard anything back.”

Kirstie Freeman, safer communities service manager at Fife Council, has confirmed the local authority is investigating the latest incident.

Flytipping investigation by Fife Council

She said: “Where evidence allows, we will consider what action can be taken against the individual responsible – this could be education through engagement and the issuing of warnings, or the issuing of a fixed penalty notice.

“We also have the option of referring to the procurator fiscal.

“However, this would be the last resort where other options have been considered not appropriate or as an escalation for repeat offenders.

“Our recycling centres are open, and we would urge people to make use of these facilities and dispose of recyclable waste responsibly.

“Please also check that anyone you ask to take your waste away is properly registered to do so. Businesses have a legal duty to dispose of their waste responsibly.

“We’re grateful to the people of Fife for reporting fly tipping and urge them to keep doing so using our online form.”

Environment watchdog Sepa is also investigating both the Fife and Dundee incidents.

A spokesperson said: “Sepa is aware of flytipping at a farm near Mossmorran in Fife and is working with partners to investigate.

“We would encourage anyone that witnesses any flytipping incidents to report it immediately through the Dumb Dumpers website or if the incident is ongoing or believed to be of a hazardous nature report the incident using our 24-hour online form.”