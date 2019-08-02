Blu Bar and Restaurant, Carnoustie: Bright, airy – and the best hummus ever

A bright, friendly restaurant with friendly staff. I’d go back in a heartbeat and also take friends with me.

I have always admired the old beach pavilion building and was delighted to see it was being renovated.

That was more than a year ago. I’m ashamed it has taken me so long to actually get inside the door, but also delighted that we finally made it.

In fact, it has taken us so long to get there, the downstairs bar area has now been closed down to be refitted as a dessert bar, with milkshakes and likes.

The main upstairs room is still open for business, for drinks or food, and it was there we went to one Thursday evening.

I hadn’t booked and we got a table without any trouble, but there were about another 20 people in there, so maybe best not to take it for granted.

The area is very light and airy with windows along three sides giving lovely views of the beach, playpark and west towards the golf course.

We were shown to a table and given menus. We ordered drinks and set about deciding what we’d eat.

Blu describes itself as a Mediterranean restaurant and there are some interesting things on offer.

Under appetizers we decided to go for tiger prawns (£8.50) and a meze for one (£6.50). Other options included babaganoush (£5.95), whitebait (£6.50) and fattoush salad (£5.50). Several options are vegetarian too.

© DC Thomson

For our main courses I’d opted for chicken nicosia (£13.95) – chicken fillet marinated in lemon juice, fresh ginger and tomato puree, chargrilled and served with rice, leaf salad and pouring homemade tomato sauce, while my husband decided on the sea bass fillets.

When we were placing our order our waiter, Jay, advised that if I enjoyed the nicosia then on my next visit I should have the Iskender as the combination of flavours was outstanding.

He made it sound so tempting (good work there!) that I changed to that dish (£16.95).

We sat back to wait and drink in the surroundings. There is also a little outside balcony to sit at with grand plans afoot for the larger patio areas that flank either side of the main building upstairs.

I really liked it here. All the staff members were very friendly, making for a good atmosphere and it’s been very well decked out.

From the flooring to artworks I found it all very pleasant.

Also, on the way in, you have a full clear view into the kitchen. Nothing to hide here.

The food arrived and looked amazing. Both dishes were on rectangular plates.

The meze had four bowls and some toasted pitta and there were three large prawns in sauce on a bed of mushed peas (I don’t have a nice way to put that) also served with toasted pitta.

On the meze was hummus (the best I have ever had); dolmade – rice and herbs in a vine leaf; what seemed to be curried chickpeas; three chunky halloumi croquettes, a calamari ring and a sort of samosa.

Everything was lip smackingly wonderful.

We shared all the dishes and, though we enjoyed the prawns too, I’d definitely go for meze again, much better value for money.

Our main courses were also beautifully presented.

My Iskender consisted of a chargrilled fillet of chicken, Scottish lamb kofta and thinly sliced minute steak, topped with Greek yoghurt and rich tomato spicy sauce, served with rice and leaf salad. All I could say was yum – and then no further talking as I was eating.

Across the table the pan-fried sea bass came with a creamy garlic seafood sauce, West Coast mussels and mashed potatoes and veg.

It was also delicious. And, for once, we were each delighted with our choices and didn’t covet the other’s plate!