Blowin’ In The Wind: Busker appeals for help after his guitar blew off motorcycle while biking down the A90

A well-known busker is appealing for help to find his beloved guitar after it fell off his motorbike while he was riding down the A90.

Eric Gudmunsen has now launched an appeal to find his trusty Traveler guitar which has toured the world with him over the past 12 years.

The former Lawside Academy pupil will be a familiar sight to Dundonians after pitching up at Murraygate and City Square to entertain passers-by with his blend of Scots and Irish folk music.

Eric, who lives in Ireland, has been in the city for the past six weeks visiting family following the death of his father.

After chanting his way along the Murraygate and City Square during his stay he began the first phase of his return to his adoptive home in the Republic on Tuesday.

But while pulling over to put on his rain jacket during some treacherous conditions on the A9 he discovered the maroon coloured holdall and its contents were no longer on his Suzuki Burgman 400.

© Supplied by Eric Gudmunsen

He now believes the instrument slipped off his bike somewhere along the A90.

He added: “I was travelling back for the ferry at around 7.30am that morning. I pulled over on the A9 and discovered the case was gone, it must have blew off the back of my bike.

“Unfortunately it would have been too dangerous for me to go back or I would have missed the ferry.

“As soon as I was on the boat I put a post out just to see if anyone could keep an eye out that travels that route.”

Speaking from his home in Killarney he revealed the holdall has been recovered but the instrument was still missing following the incident on Tuesday.

But he is still hopeful he can find the left handed guitar, which has been signed by Scottish folk singer-songwriter, Eric Bogle.

He added: “The case was found on the Perth dual carriageway on Wednesday between the Glendoick slip road and the St Maddoes turn off.

“Sadly the guitar was not inside but other items were within it so I’m hopeful it is maybe in a farmer’s field around that area.

“I think when I initially launched the appeal people thought it was a joke given the unusual set of circumstances.

“That guitar has travelled all over the world with me, its been to America, Australia, Vietnam, Lanzarote and the Murraygate I’d be delighted to get it back.”

© Supplied by Eric Gudmunsen

Despite the setback of losing the instrument the musician says he hopes to return to his birthplace more often.

He added: “I left Dundee in 1995 and its only in the last two or three years of coming back that I’ve fallen back in love with the place.

“Its a great wee city, it’s all pedestrianised in the city centre and it’s great for busking, I’ll definitely be back more frequently hopefully with my trusty Traveler in toe.”