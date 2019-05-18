Blow to 150 houses plan as Dundee council refuses marketing suite

Plans to create 150 new homes in Broughty Ferry have been dealt a blow after a temporary marketing suite promoting the development was knocked back.

Kirkwood Homes Limited submitted the plans in February to create a suite for staff and visitors to access on Linlathen Grove.

It is proposed the site could be in place for two years during the development on neighbouring Linlathen Road.

Objections were raised by Dundee City Council that the plans for the suite would have an “adverse impact” on the residential area and Linlathen Grove could not support the increase in traffic.

Kirkwood Homes Limited declined to comment on the setback when approached by the Evening Telegraph.

The access track on Linlathen Grove serves a small number of residential properties as well as Brae Riding School.

Within the refusal notice, it stated: “The applicant has failed to demonstrate that traffic associated with the temporary suite can be accommodated without resulting in increased traffic conflict and having a detrimental impact on road safety.”

Kirkwood Homes’ plans for 150 new homes is also subject to an appeal with Planning and Environmental Appeals Division (DEPA) after it was dealt a further set-back within the application.

The marketing suite and accompanying generator failed to comply with the environmental protection policy.

It was stated that: “The proposed marketing suite and generator, due to its proximity to neighbouring residential properties, would have an adverse impact on residential amenity and environmental quality by virtue of noise nuisance.”

Six letters of objections were also submitted in opposition to the development on issues surrounding “inadequate parking” and “road safety concerns”.