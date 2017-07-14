Dundee gaffer Neil McCann has confirmed Kevin Holt will be his first choice left-back, despite being impressed by Danny Williams in pre-season.

The former-Inverness winger has been deployed further back on the left side of defence and showed up well in the 2-0 win over Brechin City this week.

However, he’s not yet done enough to displace Holt.

Since signing from Queen of the South in 2015, the 24-year-old has barely missed a match for the Dark Blues and was absent for just the one game last season.

That hasn’t stopped manager McCann considering looking for a back-up but with Williams’ looking comfortable there that’s not necessary.

Neil said: “Danny Williams I thought played really well at left-back on Tuesday.

“That’s something I always had in mind that maybe we needed cover for Kevin Holt.

“Kevin clearly is going to be first choice left-back but Danny has actually put himself forward for consideration and I thought he did really well at Brechin moving forward.”

The Dark Blues finish up their pre-season schedule tomorrow at home to Bolton.

In his interim period in charge one thing that stuck with Neil was the inability to notch a home victory.

A draw with Ross County was followed up by defeat to bottom side Inverness as Dundee struggled to put on a show for their home support.

In fact, their last victory at Dens was all the way back in February in a 2-1 success over Rangers — something the manager wants to quickly put right.

He said: “It’s so important when the fans get behind us and the thing for me is we didn’t give the fans last season at home a win.

“I want to set that right and we’ll be setting out against Bolton to put that right.”

Meanwhile, the club has reached an agreement with former boss Paul Hartley over his severance terms. The Tele revealed on Monday a deal was close to avoid a courtroom battle between them and their ex-boss.

A club statement said: “Dundee FC and our former manager Paul Hartley have agreed the financial arrangements arising from the early termination of his contract.

“The details of the arrangement are to remain confidential.”