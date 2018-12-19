Bloody handprints found next to dead Dundee man’s body

Handprints from two Perthshire men accused of murdering Dundee dad-of-five John Donachy were found in blood stains close to his body, the High Court was told.

Murray Fotheringham and Lee Winters are accused of murdering Mr Donachy, who was from the Hilltown, at Winter’s house in Alyth in March.

A number of forensics experts were called to give evidence at the High Court in Edinburgh before Lord Beckett.

Forensic biologist Lee Cowie said blood stains found on the living room door, close to where Mr Donachy’s body was discovered, had palm prints from both Fotheringham and Winters.

DNA from Winters and Mr Donachy was recovered from the bathroom sink.

Mr Donachy’s DNA was also detected beneath Winters’ fingernails.

Winters told police he touched Mr Donachy’s body after discovering him on the afternoon of Saturday March 3, before he dialled 999 for help.

The court also heard a red knife, submitted as evidence by the Crown, could not be conclusively proven to have been used to stab Mr Donachy.

Mr Cowie said: “It was our opinion the blood pattern on the knife could not be explained if it had been used to stab Mr Donachy.

“We would expect to find smear stains of blood on the blade side of the knife.

“There were sparsely found stains on the blade, but no contact stains on the knife.

“It is possible it was subsequently cleaned. Another explanation is the knife was not used for either the cut to Winters’ hand or to stab John Donachy.”

Fotheringham, 36, a prisoner at Perth and Winters, 37, a prisoner at Edinburgh, both deny killing Mr Donachy.

The case continues.