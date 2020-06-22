‘Bloodied’ man taken to Ninewells Hospital after alleged assault at Lochee multi

A man has been charged over an alleged serious assault at a city multi which left a 32-year-old requiring hospital treatment.

A large number of police officers were at Elders Court in Lochee following reports of the attack at 7.30pm on Saturday.

One resident said a man covered in blood was seen staggering out of the block.

He said: “There were at least seven police vehicles, including dog handlers, at the scene. I noticed there were also two ambulances.

“There was a police escort for the ambulance to get to Ninewells Hospital as quickly as it could.

“From what we’ve heard this incident happened at an address on one of the lower levels of the multi. The injured man was staggering down the stairs to the ground floor, and there was blood all the way down.”

Another man said officers were seen leaving with evidence bags at around 1pm the next day.

He said: “I heard there were a lot of rumblings on social media of what had happened here on Saturday night.

“The police left the area at around 1pm on Sunday.

“I saw one CID officer leaving with evidence bags and two uniformed officers going back into a police van.

“It’s horrendous what has happened here, but I can’t say I’m that shocked by it.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers attended Elders Court after reports that a 32-year-old had been seriously assaulted.

“The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital, where his condition is described as not life threatening.”

The spokesman confirmed that a 28-year-old man had been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court today.