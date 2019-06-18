Blind woman fears her roof will fall in amid claims Dundee council have failed to repair it

A blind woman from Whitfield fears the roof of her council home could come crashing down after being left to “rot” away for years.

Ann Lavery, 57, of Murrayfield Gardens, said she first reported the issue to the local authority as far back as 2016.

She said the wood cladding on the upper part of her home has perished and a patch-up job carried out two years ago only made the problem worse.

“The wooden part of the wall is all rotten,” she said.

“They came up in 2017 and all they did was put hardboard over the rotten wood. It’s all falling into my garden.

“I keep phoning and reporting it and nothing gets done.

“I’m blind, I’ve got 10 grandchildren, two of them are babies. I’m frightened this is going to fall down and hit them.

“To me, it’s dangerous. What if some of it comes off and hits somebody? If it hits them on the head it could kill them.”

She added: “I reported it about three weeks ago. There was supposed to be somebody from the council to look at it.

“I just want this sorted. It’s been going on from 2016. It’s mainly coming off at the back garden and is starting at the front of the house. It’s just falling off.”

Ann told how her daughter and son-in-law have been left to pick up the pieces.

Louise Mitchell, Ann’s daughter, said: “I go round picking it up to make sure that she doesn’t trip on anything. We shouldn’t need to do that. I don’t want her to end up falling and hurting herself.”

Ann said: “At one point I had to get a joiner out, as the hardboard was lifting and curling.

“It’s stressful because I don’t know the next time when it’s all going to come down.

“I just feel it’s a long time to wait; if they did it properly when it first started happening, the roof wouldn’t be as bad.”

Dundee City Council said it is looking into the problem.