Blind man from Ardler robbed by thugs who walked him home

Heartless thugs offered to walk a blind man home before attacking him and raiding his house.

Bobby McNab, from Ardler, was out for a drink at the Admiral Bar on Camperdown Road when two women offered to help guide him home.

However, the 51-year-old, who has a degenerative condition that robbed him of his sight as a child, says the pair turned on him when he unlocked his door.

They were joined, he believes, by a man who helped them to steal electronics and cash.

He said: “These people have no morals whatsoever.”

Bobby would normally have walked home to his flat with the help of his guide dog Queenie, but she was retired after he was attacked in June – and he is yet to receive a replacement.

Now, forced to rely on his cane and the help of others, Bobby placed his trust in the two women to get him home on the evening of Friday September 20.

“I was going to get a taxi home but they offered to escort me back,” he said.

“I just assumed they had been in the bar but now I don’t think they were.

“I opened the door and let them in, gave them a cigarette, and I think then they were appraising my house.

“Unknown to me there was a guy there who must have been following us back.

“He grabbed me and told me to ‘give him my effin’ money’ and hit me on the side of my head.

“I could have tried to grab him but I just ran down the stairs and opened the door and they ran out.”

Police were called and took a statement and fingerprints from Bobby’s house and his clothes.

The thieves made off with a Lenovo laptop, a set of Creative Labs speakers, a Samsung hard drive and other electronics.

Bobby, who has not yet returned to his home, added: “I’m hoping people will recognise them – in case they try it again with someone else.”

Police are appealing for information following the incident in the hope pub-goers may be able to identify Bobby’s attackers.

A spokeswoman said: “Officers are currently carrying out inquiries after a 51-year-old man was assaulted and robbed at Gullane Avenue, Dundee. The incident happened between 7-8pm on Friday September 20.

“Door-to-door inquiries and a review of CCTV are being carried out in effort to identify two women and a man that officers would like to speak to.

“Anyone with anyone information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting CR/25211/19.”