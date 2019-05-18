Blind Dundee man ‘left housebound after road diversion increases number of speeding cars’

A blind man said he has been left housebound after a road diversion increased the number of cars “speeding” past his Hilltown home.

Donald Garland, of Harcourt Street, said he has been pleading with Dundee City Council to introduce temporary traffic calming measures which he says would help his and other residents’ safety.

The 53-year-old – who was registered blind in 1994 – claims he has been “trapped” in his house due to the speed of vehicles using his street as a shortcut.

Donald, who was an electrician to trade before being diagnosed with Leber hereditary optic neuropath (LHON), said his usually quiet street has become to0 dangerous for him to stay on.

LHON is a condition which mainly affects central vision, needed for detailed tasks.

Examples include everyday tasks such as reading, driving, and recognising faces. The father-of-four said since the housing development started on Strathmartine Road, the road had partly closed northbound, resulting in a “massive increase” in traffic flow on Harcourt Street.

Donald showed the Evening Telegraph correspondence with the council regarding his concerns.

The council told him they had investigated the matter with a traffic speed survey and said they had no concerns about speeding in the area.

Donald said: “When I took this house more than seven years ago I took it because the road was generally very quiet.

“Since the Strathmartine Road works started there have been issues with some of the pavements on Harcourt Street being partly closed off.”

He added: “This has been an issue since before Christmas.

“And by all accounts it will be closed until at least the end of the year.

“They’ve closed off sections of Strathmartine Road which means cars are using Byron Street and Harcourt Street a lot more than they previously have done.

“They are tearing it around there before they start to slow down on Harcourt Street.

“Some of the cars have been driving down the street too fast.

“All I’ve asked for is that while these works are being carried out, they put some temporary traffic measures in place.”

Dundee City Council stated the average speed vehicles were travelling on Harcourt Street was 21mph, adding they do not think speeding is an issue.

A council spokeswoman said: “We are continuing to liaise with the tenant.”