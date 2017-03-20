The East Craigie ‘photoshop’ photo continues to arouse debate and the latest contributor to this saga is Jack Reilly, of Abercorn Street, Dundee.

We took some time to identify the manager of the team who was ‘photoshopped’ into the photo but our February 18 edition saw former Shipbuilder Peter Shiavetta name him as Andy Pryde.

However, at the other end of the photo was John (Jack) Wood, and he was previously identified by Anne Graham, who was John’s daughter.

Jack Reilly offered: “The official with the long raincoat is my uncle Jack Wood, and this was confirmed to me by my cousin Mae, who is his daughter, and who lives in Royal Wootton Bassett.

“I sent the newspaper photo to her and she confirmed it.

“My brother and I used to get a kick of the ball when uncle Jack was carrying out the training sessions with the players.

“My uncle went on for many years as the head of the Dundee West Ambulance Society.”