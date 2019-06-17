BLETHER WITH BROWN: Tottenham Hotspur hit double figures in cup-tie

Dave Roberts phoned to ask for details from the early 1960s when Tottenham Hotspur hammered a team in a cup competition.

“I recall as a wee boy the grainy footage from the Pathe News at the cinema when Spurs scored double figures in the FA Cup,” said Dave, of Perth.

“I’m sure three or four of the team scored hat-tricks.

“Do you have any info on this game?”

The year was 1960 and it was an FA Cup fourth-round replay at White Hart Lane.

© Supplied

A few days earlier on January 30, Crewe Alexandra had held the mighty Londoners to a 2-2 draw.

There were 64,365 in the ground on February 3 as the home team hit magnificent form and hammered Crewe 13-2.

Cliff Jones hit a hat-trick, but his feat was bettered by team-mate Bobby Smith, who found the net four times.

Star marksman on the night, though, was Les Allen, who helped himself to five goals.

Tommy Harmer netted the other Tottenham counter, with Tim Coleman and Bert Llewellyn counting for Crewe.