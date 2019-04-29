Monday, April 29th 2019 Show Links
BLETHER: The referee whose teeth fell out and couldn’t blow to finish match

by John Brown
April 29, 2019, 10:20 am
Some football stories are legend. The following two tales, I’m assured, are true…

Danish club Ebeltoft met Norager, who were leading 4-3 with seconds remaining when Ebeltoft went on the attack. As they pressed forward, however, referee Henning Erikstrup went to blow the final whistle.

Only problem was that his false teeth fell out as he went to peep the whistle – meaning that no noise came out and play continued as normal.

Ebeltoft scored to make it 4-4 by the time Erikstrup found his false teeth and put them back into his mouth.

Erikstrup disallowed the goal, handing Norager a 4-3 win.

Ebeltoft protested the match, but their protests were denied.

