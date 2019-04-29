BLETHER: Shankly’s Dundee pip Saints to sign local ‘tax man’ from Broughty Athletic

I’ve never hidden the fact that I love perusing through our archives with old photographs and cuttings.

Over the next few weeks, I’ll continue to highlight some examples of those involving local footballers.

This is one from April 4, 1964 . . .

Dundee manager Bob Shankly (below) last night signed 18-year-old full-back Ian Wilson, of Broughty Athletic.

Wilson played an outstanding trial for Dundee ‘A’ against Airdrie ‘A’ at Dens Park on Monday night.

The player has been training with the Dark Blues outfit at Dens Park since October.

Both St Johnstone and Dundee United were interested in Wilson, who has been signed as a part-timer.

He is being allowed to stay with his junior club meantime.

St Johnstone, in fact, offered to sign Wilson, who is employed by the Inland Revenue.

He was to have played a trial for St Johnstone ‘A’ against Dundee ‘A’ at Muirton Park tonight.

He lives at 28 Finlaggan Crescent, Dundee.