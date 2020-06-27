BLETHER: Dundee United hero David Narey’s ‘chaos’ in Cologne, Gellatly Street FC and Dundee legend capped just once for Scotland

St Columba Boys Club’s trips to Germany were the subject of the lead story on June 13.

Allan Carver, of St Mary’s, Dundee, was on that particular excursion.

He said: “I was in Cologne with the U/16 team for that tournament, albeit mainly on the bench.

“We watched the U/18’s games and my lasting memory is of Graeme Payne being the subject of a bad challenge about the halfway line.

“Davie Narey, was standing around the 18-yard line at the time – and he took what seemed about three strides to take the perpetrator out.

“Chaos ensued, which included the linesman beating players with his flag.

“Still a great trip, though.”

Allan revealed he also played for Kirkton HS.

He said: “Half of that Kirkton team were ‘S’ signings with Dundee United, and it was the same with St Columba BC.

“Football, for me, though, was all downhill after that and I played amateur in the Angus and Midlands associations, Sunday Morning and Welfare – usually all in the same season.

“Teams were Shamrock, Lawside FP, Springfield, Sidlaw, Strathtay and Birkdale (the latter the subject of a previous article of yours with George Mathers).

“As a youngster, I used to play kick about with older players like Grant Mclean, of Auchterhouse fame, at the back of Sandy’s on Camperdown Road.

“There, we frequently learned to ride a tackle – as well as how to smoke.

“I’m currently a furloughed boring surveyor.”

This photo of Allan, above, is taken from the Strathtay side of the early 1980s.

John Rae Donaldson sent in this absolutely fantastic photograph, brilliantly choreographed.

Said John: “This is a picture (above) of Gellatly Street FC.

“I think it was taken in the 1950s.

“I know nothing about them except that my uncle David Donaldson was the manager.

“I believe he played for Lochee Harp at one time.”

This is a name I’ve never come across.

However, I’d like to know more about this team, such as the grade of football they played in, what association they were in, and where they played their home games?

Also, at which location was this photo taken?

In addition, if you have any info on any of the players – including the mascot – then get in touch.

Finally, what was the Gellatly Street connection?

Were they made up of Unemployment Office staff, known locally as ‘The Broo’?

Back row (from left) – David Donaldson (manager), John Crilly, Unknown, Jim Peters, George Getty, Rab Lindsay, Jack Pope, Alec Smith (trainer, presumably, due to towel on shoulder).

Front row – Alec Ogilvie (committee), Bruce Ogilvie, Will McKay, Stewart Ogilvie (mascot), Tom Gorman, Andy Anderson, Tom Perkins (committee).

It was a case of ‘Somebody Has to Miss Soon . . .’

Your knowledge about Fourth Division Argentine football might not be as high as some other leagues in the world, so I’ll take you on a look back through the history of the South American nation.

In the 2009-10 season, there was a match between Juventud Alianza and General Paz Juniors in the qualifying round of the Apertura for the Ronda Final at the end of the season.

After tying their two legs on a 3-3 aggregate, the two clubs headed to penalty shoot-out to decide who would progress through to the next round of competition.

Pretty normal still, you may say.

However, what would transpire would be the highest score ever recorded in a penalty shoot-out – with Juniors winning the initiative on the night 21-20.

Perhaps even more amazing than that is the fact that there was only one missed spot-kick – the final penalty for Alainza by Ruiz, who had his effort saved by the goalkeeper. Up until that point, all 40 attempts had been scored by the takers.

Heartbreaking for Juventud Alianza goalkeeper Gonzalez, who failed to stop any of the 21 penalties that he had come his way throughout the shoot-out.

Andy Penman was an integral part of the Dundee FC side which was crowned Scottish champions in 1962.

He was also a star performer the following season when the Dark Blues dismantled the champions of West Germany, Portugal and Belgium, before being eliminated in controversial circumstances at the semi-final stage by AC Milan.

However, good as his club form was, incredibly, he was capped for Scotland just once – a 3-0 defeat to Holland at Hampden in 1966.

This came in the middle of a barren run for the Scots where they didn’t register a victory in six internationals.

Scotland lined up – Ferguson (Kilmarnock); Greig (Rangers, capt.), Provan (Rangers); Stanton (Hibs), McKinnon (Rangers), Smith (Aberdeen); Henderson (Rangers), Penman (Dundee), Scott (Hibs), Wallace (Hearts), Johnston (Rangers).

It’s worth noting, too, that in Penman’s golden spell of 1961-66, others who wore the No 8 shirt for Scotland included John White, Davie Gibson, Bobby Collins, Billy Bremer, Bobby Murdoch and Charlie Cooke.

Denis Law, usually No 10, also wore No 8 on occasion during that spell.

More on Andy Penman… did you know he was once a landlord to Jocky Scott? Jocky lodged with the Penmans as a 16-year-old when he first came down from Aberdeen. Our photo revealed a young Jocky being served breakfast in the Penman household by Andy’s wife Sandra.

I’ll continue to share some of the quotes, which are associated with the Scotland international team.

Scotland scorer Bobby Lennox, of Celtic, relayed the feeling in the dressing-room prior to the 3-2 win over England at Wembley Stadium in 1967.

He said: “No-one was sitting there wondering what the English might do to us. Instead, the boys were saying: ‘We are going to do them!’ And we did!”