BLETHER: Dundee Solicitors v Dundee CID, Doug Sanders and a trophy-laden St Columba BC image

The appeal for police footballers’ names for the Dundee Solicitors v Dundee CID photo, which appeared in BwB on May 16, was answered by the ‘Boabies goalkeeper’.

Bob Donaldson, who has been retired from the force for 27 years, said: “I remember the game very well, indeed.

“Most of the solicitors and the CID got on very well around that time.

“When in court together, for example, we would be in the same room and there seemed to be real camaraderie.

“Hence the football match, which was played at Lochee Harp JFC’s Beechwood Park.

“Solicitor Billy Boyle was a former Harp player, so I’m guessing it was him who secured the park for the game.”

Bob, who lives in the Fairmuir area of Dundee, gave the following names (the photo in full below).

Back row (from left) – Clive Murray, Ally Taylor, Dunc Cunningham, Fergie Clark, Herbie Reid, Chris Scott, Ian Kennedy, Bob McKendrick, Harry Morrison.

Front row – Ronnie Wilkie, Bob Donaldson, Hamish Tait, Norrie Robertson, Alec Campbell.

The CID team played in Dundee United strips, which, according to Bob, “was ideal as I am a lifelong supporter of the club and a current season ticket holder.”

Bob, who attained the rank of Detective Inspector, also revealed the referee’s name was Dave Stewart.

Much has been written about American golfer Doug Sanders, who passed away in April this year, aged 86.

On these shores, though, he’ll always be remembered for missing THAT putt at St Andrews in 1970.

Sinking the 30-inch shot would have given him The Open title – his first Major – and immortality.

However, despite in-depth analysis and reason since from every conceivable angle on the famous 18th hole, he missed – and lost in the play-off to Jack Nicklaus.

He did, however, win 20 titles on the PGA Tour and earned the mantle of the ‘best player never to win a Major’.

Sanders was not one of your stereotypical golfers of that time, and was equally at ease in the company of The Rat Pack or Evel Knievel!

In the aftermath of the miss, he said: “I just made a big mistake trying to hurry up and get it done.

“The gallery were going wild. It wasn’t that I was nervous, it was just bad thinking on my part.”

In the 50 years since, the incident is always brought up.

And his reply . . . “Sometimes I go five minutes without thinking about it!”

East Craigie JFC, generally recognised as the oldest junior football club in Scotland, is the subject of Andy Walker’s latest offering.

He opened: “East Craigie opened their new (existing) ground on April 11, 1932, with a match between a Dundee and District XI and Celtic.

“To a packed crowd of over 8,000 (photo below), the two teams lined up to meet the dignitaries Lord Kinnaird (Lord Provost) and DH Anderson (club president).

“Jack Ousklay, an ex-Dundee United coach, introduced Lord Kinnaird to each player from Celtic FC, then he met the players representing the Dundee and District side.

“Mr and Mrs Anderson then approached the flagpole, where Mrs Anderson unfurled the club flag.

“After the game, 70 guests were entertained in Lambs Rooms, which were situated on Reform Street in the city centre.

“Jack Ousklay was joining the Parkhead club the following week, and it is thought it was he who asked the Glasgow side if they would take part in the proceedings.

“This was 88 years ago, so, may I ask, where was the original ground?”

The teams on the opening day were:

East Craigie – Lamb (East Craigie); Burnett (Arbroath Vics), McPherson (East Craigie);

J Morton (Stobswell), Gilligan (East Craigie), McInroy (Forthill); Gallagher (Lochee United), Gardner (East Craigie), Campsie (East Craigie), Duncan (Arnot), Bernie (East Craigie).

Celtic – Kennaway; Hogg, McGonagle; Morrison, Currie, Whitelaw; G McGonagle, Solis, Hughes, Smith, Newman.

Referee – Tom Small, Dundee.

Football players, managers and staff are always sought for quotes by the media.

I’m continuing to share some of them with you, which are associated with the Scotland national team.

Former Scotland and Manchester United man Tommy Docherty once said of fellow-Old Trafford manager Ron Atkinson:

“The last time I saw him, he was covered in love-bites. . . all self-inflicted!”

Paul Tovey relayed the story of St Columba BC’s European exploits in our June 13 issue.

Unfortunately, the SCBC photo used did not feature Paul.

A plea was put out for one which did – and was answered by Billy Letford who supplied the photo from around 1973, with trophies won that term.

Billy’s dad John, of course, was the manager of the team. The photo itself has a few flaws but is worth publishing.

Back row (from left) – George Scott, Paul Tovey, Donnie Fraser, Brian Low, Dave Narey, Kenny Brown, Eddie Reilly. Front row – Steve Mellon, Jimmy Coats, Mike Cairney, Kenny Murphy, Graeme Payne.

We are also happy to correctly name Kenny Brown, who was listed as Kenny Baird in the original photo.