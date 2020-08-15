BLETHER: The names of the 1974 Dundee Primary Schools Select side and footballer plucked from family business to star for Dundee United

The photo of the very successful 1974 Dundee Primary Schools Select side appeared on June 5.

This team won the Scottish Cup that year, but the version printed didn’t give any names of players and officials.

However, this was soon put right when DSFA Primary League secretary Gerry Dignan got in touch.

He opened: “It’s a fantastic photo. I recognised Nicky Marra in the front row straightaway with his very 70s-style moustache.

“He was a very popular head teacher at St Mary’s up until he retired some years back.

“So, when I contacted him, I wasn’t surprised to find out he had everything you need, which I have included.”

Gerry also revealed that the Scottish Cup at that time had another official name, as he continued: “The trophy is the Wilson Trophy, which was then the equivalent of the Scottish Cup for primary select teams.”

Gerry and Nicky name everyone in the photo.

The selectors in the back row are (from left) – Nicky Marra Sr (Gillburn), Sheila McFarlane (St Columba’s), Drew Russell (Downfield), Jimmy Kelly (St Mary’s), Ron Lindsay (Clepington), Bill Young (Mill o’ Mains), Bert McKell (Dens Road).

Middle row – Gordon McIntyre (Downfield), Stephen Brown (St Ninian’s), Scott Bissett (St Ninian’s), Alex Ovenstone (St Ninian’s), Colin Adese (Gillburn), Dave Robertson (Fintry), Norrie Riddell (Whitfield), Charlie Adam (Fintry).

Front row – Nick Marra Jr (team manager, St Fergus), Michael Kelly (St Pius), Richard Donnelly (St Fergus), Gordon Dunn (Charleston), Ian Cuthbert (Gowriehill), Andy Black (SS Peter and Paul), Ian Chalmers (Hillside), Ian MacAlinden (St Columba’s), Alex Kerr (St Vincent’s), Peter Andrews (selector, St Ninian’s).

Not in photo – Norrie Saunders (SSPP).

Andy Black confirmed the cup was the Wilson Trophy, saying: “I think we were the first Dundee team to win it.”

George Lyall commented: “Drew Russell was also a member of my bowling club (Dudhope).

“Sadly, though, he is now deceased.”

Ali Napier also remembered Drew and described him as “headmaster at Downfield PS, an absolute gent.”

Imagine making your international debut for your country at home. Imagine winning 5-2.

You would then imagine this could be the start of a decent international career.

However, it was Jackie Plenderleith’s only cap!

Jackie was in the Scotland side which beat Northern Ireland 5-2 in 1960 in the Home International Championship.

Home scorers were Denis Law, Eric Caldow (pen), Alex Young and Ralph Brand (2).

Scotland lined up – Lawrie Leslie (Airdrie); Duncan Mackay (Celtic), Eric Caldow (Rangers); Dave Mackay (Tottenham), Jackie Plenderleith (Manchester City), Jim Baxter (Rangers); George Herd (Clyde), Denis Law (Manchester City), Alex Young (Hearts), Ralph Brand (Rangers), Davie Wilson (Rangers).

So, no further caps for Plenderleith. The Glasgow-born pivot played well over 100 times for Hibs before joining Manchester City in 1960.

He was at Maine Road for three years before he finished his career with clubs including Queen of the South and Cape Town City.

So, why no more caps?

The player himself was puzzled, as he explained later: “In those days, Scotland rarely fielded the same team twice and the next game was away to England six months later.

“However, I had a good season with City and had twice played against Jimmy Greaves and Bobby Smith.

“I was the only centre-half available with that type of experience – and they would be leading the England attack.

“However, I was left out for the Wembley game.”

History now shows Plenderleith dodged a bullet as Scotland were massacred 9-3 in that game, with the Spurs duo notching five between them.

Celtic’s Billy McNeill and Dundee’s Ian Ure then shared the No 5 duties for the next three years.

In 1987, Dundee United signed a player “who was working in the area in his father’s business”.

The player started off part-time, but soon went full-time, and became an iconic figure for the Tannadice club.

In October of that year, manager Jim McLean was alerted to a Finland Olympic and U/21 cap Mika Matti Paatelainen – later to be known as Mixu – working locally and swooped to sign him.

Cuttings from that time quote McLean: “Mika is currently working in the area, assisting his father in the family business.

“He is presently conducting surveys in the area. He will be a part-time player for us.”

It is believed a United paid around £100,000 to his club Valkeakosken Haka for his services.

Five years on, United sold him to Aberdeen for four times that amount. He then played for Bolton Wanderers and Wolves, before returning to Scotland to sign for Hibs in 1998, and also had spells with St Johnstone and St Mirren.

Mixu started his managerial career with Cowdenbeath, and moved on to take charge of Hibs and Kilmarnock.

A short spell as Finland boss came before he returned to Tannadice as manager in 2015, – the same year he was inducted into the Dundee United Hall of Fame – but left a year later after the club were relegated to the Championship.

A spell in charge of the Latvia national team was his next port of call, and he is currently head coach of the Hong Kong national side.

It’s 2002 and a basketball tournament for Dundee Primary Schools was held at DISC.

Winners of the tournament were Barnhill Primary School (white tops) who picked up the Alba Tapes Trophy, presented by Jackie Moran, of Alba Tapes (left centre).

Councillor Charles Farquhar presented the Fair Play Shield to St Columba’s Primary School (blue tops).

Also pictured is Lorraine Durie (back right), Tayside Basketball Development Officer.