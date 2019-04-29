BLETHER: ‘Dundee junior stars on their way to play England’

Rob Boag sent in this grainy photo, with the line: “Another piece of lost history dragged into the light.”

He continued: “This photo was taken by the Courier at Dundee West station, and was published on April 7, 1933.

“Dickie Boag, of Lochee Harp JFC, is on the right, and Jimmy Briggs (Dundee Violet JFC) is on the left.

The un-named gentleman in the middle was on the committee with The Pansies.

“Dickie and Jimmy had been selected to play for Scotland Juniors against England.

The lads were on their way to Villa Park, Birmingham where Scotland beat England 2-0.

“Dickie scored one of Scotland’s goals.”