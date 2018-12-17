Blether: Why did Dundee team have ‘Rangers’ on their jerseys?

The photo on October 27 of the Dundee Rockets ice hockey team from 1981 provoked comment from several quarters.

One reader was intrigued by the team’s jerseys.

“Why did that Rockets team have ‘Rangers’ emblazoned across the front of their jerseys,” he asked.

I contacted my former colleague Steve Taylor.

Steve has retired from his full-time position on the Tele sportsdesk but has now taken up new duties as the paper’s ice hockey correspondent.

In my opinion it’s a good appointment as, apart from his wife, family and steak pie, ice hockey is his first love.

Steve quickly responded with a reply from George Reid’s son, Mark.

George was in the team photo published and Mark said: “Rockets supremo Tom Stewart was friendly with the great Rod Gilbert from the New York Rangers organisation.

“Tom got a couple of sets of jerseys (home and away), but, sadly, New York objected about Rockets wearing them in competitive matches, due to copyright, and insisted they were changed.

“A patch was put over the top of New York on the strip, leaving just Rangers visible.”

Mark also commented that he still has a jersey at home (see left).