Monday, December 24th 2018 Show Links
Sport / Blether with Brown

Blether: When only six players had been sent off at Wembley

by John Brown
December 24, 2018, 10:00 am
x 10th August 1974: Gordon McQueen (centre) of Leeds United FC watches as referee R Matthenson sends off Kevin Keegan from Liverpool FC and Billy Bremner (1942 -1997) of Leeds United FC for trading punches during a testy Charity Shield match at Wembley. (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)
Send us a story

Continuing our look back at some of the old Sporting Queries, which were so popular in the Sporting Post.

On April 24, 1993, ‘SDF’ asked:

How many players have been sent off while playing at Wembley?

SPQ answer – Very few. Lee Dixon’s recent FA Cup semi-final dismissal brought the number to just seven.

The other offenders have been:

August 1948, Boris Stankovic (Yugoslavia) v Sweden, Olympic tournament.

July 1966, Antonio Rattin (Argentina) v England, World Cup.

August 1974, Billy Bremner (Leeds United) and Kevin Keegan (Liverpool), FA Charity Shield.

March 1977, Gilbert Dreech (Luxembourg) v England, World Cup.

May 1985, Kevin Moran (Manchester United) v Everton, FA Cup Final.

April 1993, Lee Dixon (Arsenal) v Tottenham Hotspur, FA Cup semi-final.

n SOME facts may have been updated since originally being published.

More from the Evening Telegraph

Tags

Comments

Breaking

    Cancel