Blether: When only six players had been sent off at Wembley

Continuing our look back at some of the old Sporting Queries, which were so popular in the Sporting Post.

On April 24, 1993, ‘SDF’ asked:

How many players have been sent off while playing at Wembley?

SPQ answer – Very few. Lee Dixon’s recent FA Cup semi-final dismissal brought the number to just seven.

The other offenders have been:

August 1948, Boris Stankovic (Yugoslavia) v Sweden, Olympic tournament.

July 1966, Antonio Rattin (Argentina) v England, World Cup.

August 1974, Billy Bremner (Leeds United) and Kevin Keegan (Liverpool), FA Charity Shield.

March 1977, Gilbert Dreech (Luxembourg) v England, World Cup.

May 1985, Kevin Moran (Manchester United) v Everton, FA Cup Final.

April 1993, Lee Dixon (Arsenal) v Tottenham Hotspur, FA Cup semi-final.

n SOME facts may have been updated since originally being published.