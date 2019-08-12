BLETHER: When local lad Norrie joined Forfar after spell at Dundee United

Continuing to look back on the information which appeared in newspapers when local footballers signed for senior teams.

From March 15, 1971 . . .

Dundee United last night transferred 19-year-old centre-forward Norrie Porter to Forfar Athletic.

The youngster joined United early last season after having a short spell at Liverpool, and in the past year was also on loan to Montrose.

All of his appearances with United were in the reserve side, although this season he was unable to get a regular place.

No fee was involved and the player has now joined his former Tannadice team-mate Bryn Williams at Forfar.

Then – two years on – from May 9, 1973, came another cutting . . .

News from Station Park, Forfar, is that Norrie Porter and Bryn Williams have been given free transfers at their own request.

Loons boss Kenny Dick also intimated that striker Davie Cunningham had signed for English side Southport.