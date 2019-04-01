BLETHER: Was Rolland sent off against Rangers?

Dubai-based Tom Anderson asked: “Was Dundee United legend Andy Rolland ever sent off against Rangers at Ibrox?

“It was the first-ever Rangers game I attended.

“If so, could you tell me the year?”

I couldn’t trace Rolland having been sent off in a game against Rangers.

In fact, his “record” listed him as having been sent from the field on just one occasion in domestic football while at Tannadice.

As I’ve done many times before, I turned to Dundee United historian, journalist and author Peter Rundo for assistance.

Said Peter: “According to Arab Archive, Andy Rolland was only sent off once – against Hearts in December 1969.

“It was a 2-2 draw and his sending-off was reported thus: ‘Seven minutes after the break, Andy Rolland was ordered off after a clash with Townsend, but United more than held their own to deservedly share the spoils’.

During his ‘search’, Peter also came across another dismissal for Rolland, this time in a European second-round tie against Sparta Prague in October 1970.

That came when . . . ‘with 10 minutes left, Andy Rolland was sent off for kicking the ball away after a dubious free-kick award’.