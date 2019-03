Each week, BwB gives a sample from the Readers’ Queries file in the old Sporting Post.

SP Query – In January 1991, ‘Birkie Inn’ asked: Who was in goal for Scotland when Willie Donachie scored an own goal at Hampden? Also, who were the opposition?

SP Answer – Donachie scored an own goal against Wales at Hampden on May 17, 1978, in a 1-1 draw.

Coventry’s Jim Blyth was the Scotland goalkeeper.

Derek Johnstone scored Scotland’s goal.