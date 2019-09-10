BLETHER: Valencia star was run over by own car

It is not just on the pitch that players sustain injuries. What follows is an unusual tale . . .

When Ever Banega was a star at Valencia, he made news for the wrong reasons when he broke his ankle, ruling him out of action for six months. It wasn’t a rash tackle, it wasn’t an injury sustained after landing awkwardly – it was courtesy of his own car.

The Argentine playmaker had driven his car to a petrol station to refuel and had forgotten to set the handbrake when he got out of his car.

The vehicle promptly rolled back and his foot was trapped under the car, leading to a broken leg.

“The player Ever Banega has suffered an accident with his own car after training on Sunday when he received a trauma to his left leg that caused a fracture to his tibia and the perone bones,” said a Valencia statement.

The club confirmed that it wasn’t a clean break, but Banega required surgery and it effectively ended his season.