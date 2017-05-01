Blether: Two netted five

Jack Hendry, of the Hilltown area in Dundee, asked: “Was Jock Stein’s first game in charge for Celtic a match in which Bertie Auld scored five goals?

“I think it was but a friend reckons it was John Hughes.

“Can you clarify?”

Jock Stein resigned as Hibs manager on January 31, 1965, and announced he “would be taking over as Celtic manager at the start of next season”.

Hibs quickly appointed Bob Shankly as boss from Dundee.

Jimmy McGrory, the Celtic manager at this time, was offered, and accepted a post ‘upstairs’.

Stein then decided to take up his position at Easter Road with six games of the 1964-65 season still left.

His first game was a 6-0 win over Airdrie at Broomfield on March 10, 1965.

Auld did, indeed, net five times, with two penalties. John Hughes scored the other goal.

The game your friend may be thinking of was an 8-0 home win over Aberdeen on January 30,1965, when Hughes, nicknamed ‘Yogi’, scored a nap hand.

That match was played the day before Stein left Hibs.