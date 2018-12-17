Blether: Two Everton players moved to Dundee on the say-so of Jimmy Gabriel

Birkhill reader Frank Robertson remembers former Dundee star Jimmy Gabriel recommending players to the Dens Park club after he left the Dark Blues.

“I’m sure Dundee signed two young Everton players on the say-so of Jimmy Gabriel,” said Frank (71).

“Gabriel had been away from Dens for a couple of years but he, obviously, still kept in touch with Bob Shankly, the Dens boss.

“Phil Tinney is one name but I can’t remember the other.”

The other player is John Phillips (below), who signed for Dundee from Everton in May 1964.

Our files reveal Gabriel said of the player: “There’s a young lad here being released and I can’t understand it.

“I’m sure he can make the grade.”

Glasgow-born Phillips was 16 when he joined the Toffeemen two years previously.

The same file revealed that, on being told he was released, the wing-half told then Everton boss Harry Catterick: “When I leave here, boss, I’m going to prove to you you’ve made a mistake.”

To which Catterick replied: “That’s the spirit. Maybe I have, and we wish you all the best.”

Airdrie, Partick Thistle and Celtic were all tracking the player before Dundee swooped.

The following day, Shankly returned to Merseyside to complete the signing of Tinney from Liverpool.

I don’t have any confirmation that this signing was also recommended by Gabriel.

Wing-half Tinney was a Dundee lad who had joined up at Anfield four years previously from St John’s High School.

Celtic were also credited with an interest in Tinney, as were Aberdeen, who had already invited him to Pittodrie “for talks”.

Tinney and Phillips had come up against each other in Liverpool v Everton reserve derbies.