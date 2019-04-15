BLETHER: Two brothers played for Dundee, thinks fan Brian

Dundee supporter Brian Beaton reckoned two local brothers played for the Dens Park club in the late 1970s.

“Dundee had Brian Scrimgeour at the club in the 1970s and I’m sure his brother joined the club around that time, too?” he said.

“Can you confirm this?”

Brian was certainly a player with Dundee, but I have no record of Ernie – or any other relative for that matter, being at Dens at the same time.

His brother Ernie played for Arbroath during Brian’s time at Dens, having joined the Red Lichties from Dundee Violet juniors, where his dad Alf was manager.

Ernie was also capped for Scotland at junior international level.