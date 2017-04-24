The scoreline ‘7-0’ has been topical of late and this, I presume, is what prompted Jim Gilmour to write to me.

He said: “I’m sure it was around the mid-1960s when Dundee United beat Ayr United 7-0.

“I also think all United’s Scandinavians scored all the goals in that match.

“Can you publish the match details?”

Jim, from Menzieshill, concluded: “I also recall another team winning 7-0 that day but can’t remember who.”

Dundee United beat Ayr United 7-0 at Tannadice Park on September 24, 1966.

United’s imports scored just four of the tally in that game.

Orjan Persson and Finn Dossing hit doubles, as did Ian Mitchell. A Monan own goal made up the seven.

Dundee United — Davie; Millar, Briggs; Munro, Smith, Wing; Persson, Hainey, Dossing, Gillespie, Mitchell.

Ayr United — Millar; Malone, Murphy; Thomson, Monan, Mitchell; Grant, McMillan, Ingram, Hawkshaw, Paterson.

On the same afternoon, a rampant Hibs outfit thrashed Partick Thistle 7-0 at Easter Road, with doubles from Stein, Scott and Cormack, and a Stevenson single.