BLETHER: Treasured wallet was the prize for Scottish Schools Cup success

In Ally Martin’s early years, football at primary school was a series of friendlies with no league or cup competition but, at senior school, this all changed.

He said: “There was an U/14 and U/15 team in the quaintly-called “Advanced League”, and a 1st XI comprising senior pupils of 17 years and older. All played in local schools league and cup competitions.

“In the 14/15s, team-mates included Mike Lorimer, who went to Manchester United, and Jim Young, who played for Forfar Athletic and St Mirren.

“Mike played for the 1st XI at 14, such was his physique and ability.

“As a schoolboy, I still split my time between goalkeeper and outfield, fancying myself as a Dave McKay-type swashbuckling right-half, but, in the afternoons, I played in the goal for Broughty United.

“In my time at school, I did not win any cups or leagues but, in season 1957-58, was invited to play trials for the Dundee U/15 Select, along with school-mate Mike Lorimer, who, as I said, was only 14 at the time and would also qualify to play the following year.

Read more Blether with Brown here

“I was the third-choice keeper to Pat Higgins and Jimmy Borland but, when Jimmy failed to catch the train for the game away to Aberdeen, I became second choice.

“We had a wonderful team and won the Scottish Schools Cup in season 1957-58. We were all presented with a miniature cup by Timpson, the shoe shop chain, and were also given a Civic Reception by the City Council. At that, we were presented with a leather wallet. Something I treasure to this day.

“The team was captained by Ken Cullen, from Morgan Academy, a cultured player who went on to captain Scotland Schools at Wembley, with Dundee team-mate Ian Sharp also playing.

“Mike Lorimer played all three internationals for Scotland the following season when his team-mates included Ken Foggo, Bobby Hope and Willie Henderson, and under the captaincy of Ernie Winchester.

“One member of the team who did not get capped but who made a tremendous career out of football was Gordon Wallace.

“Gordon sustained a serious injury during the tie against Aberdeen Schools and missed the rest of the season. One perk we received being part of the U/15 Select was a trip to Hampden to see Scotland play England.

“England demolished Scotland 4-0, with debutant Bobby Charlton, who had survived the Munich air disaster, scoring with a wonderful bicycle-kick.

“Soon after, the YM club started a team in the U/16 team of the Angus Amateurs but the majority of the players were only 14 years old. In its first season in 1960-61, Peter Lorimer scored 76 goals, the remaining members of the team contributed 11 between them.

“Three of the players in that initial U/16 team went on to great things in the senior game – Jim Finlayson, Dave Robb and the aforementioned Peter Lorimer.

“Jim played with East Fife, Forfar Athletic and Montrose and was a prolific striker, while Dave went to Chelsea and Aberdeen, and Peter going to Leeds United.

“Although Peter and Dave were team-mates at Broughty in 1962, they did not play together again until they were both selected for Scotland against Wales in 1971.

“Peter gained 21 international caps and Dave five – and they were both capped at U/23 level.”