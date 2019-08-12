BLETHER: Title fight descends into massive brawl

Some sport stories are legend. The following, I’m assured, is true . . .

Ending with 10 arrests, eight injured policemen, and nine hospitalised fans, the 1996 heavyweight fight between Andrew Golota and Riddick Bowe took an unexpected turn when the fight was called at the end of the seventh round.

Golota had been disqualified by the official for multiple hits below the belt, and Bowe was declared the winner.

Apparently, the victory wasn’t enough for some people in Bowe’s crew, though.

Coming toward Golota’s corner, one of Bowe’s people threw a punch at Golota’s entourage.

Out of nowhere, the punch sparked a massive brawl, bringing opposing fans to the ring in a giant melee.

Golota’s 74-year-old trainer collapsed and was taken to the hospital.

It was, by all accounts, a disaster.

Eventually, the brawl was broken up.

Later, Bowe and Golota would face off again in a rematch of their infamous showdown.

Once again, Bowe (below) won as a result of Golota’s disqualification.

Thankfully, there were no extra- curricular fights in the immediate aftermath.