BLETHER: Thibaut Courtois injury is put down to a ‘basket case’

It is not just on the pitch that footballers sustain injuries.

What follows is an unusual tale . . .

In season 2016-17, just as Chelsea hoped to seal the Premier League title with a win over Manchester United at Old Trafford, manager Antonio Conte was given the bad news that his first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois would not be available for the Super Sunday clash.

The Belgian goalkeeper had injured his ankle prior to the game but he didn’t exactly injure his ankle in a training session.

In fact, he wasn’t even playing football!

At the time, Chelsea had a commercial deal with the NBA (National Basketball Association) – America’s premier basketball league – and they were filming a video which involved Courtois, Asmir Begovic, Nemanja Matic, Marcos Alonso and Nathan Ake.

Courtois had reportedly twisted his ankle when he landed awkwardly while trying to catch the basketball.

The Blues promptly lost 2-0 with Begovic in goal and the result saw their lead at the top of the table reduced to just four points.