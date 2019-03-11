BLETHER: These four lads stood on their own at an empty Dens Park. Who are they?

Rob Boag sent in this great photo (above).

“It was taken and published by The Courier in 1951,” he revealed.

“It was sent to me from a former work colleague who associated standing on the terracing with your January 5 article on Steve Finan’s book.

“When I first saw the photo, I thought the four lads looked a bit forlorn, or maybe it was just their innocence.

“Who could blame them and, who else, apart from 11-year-olds, would stand in a downpour during a pre-season friendly at Dens Park where a Scandinavian player was on a trial.

“It was toward the end of the ‘seven weekies’ school holidays, and it was free admission through the turnstiles.”

Rob can name one of the quartet, and continued: “The lad on the left at the back is Doug Bruce, a fellow-craftsman from another century.

“It was Doug who sent the picture but the other three lads are unknown to him.

“Wouldn’t it be interesting to track down these young zealous Dundee FC supporters?”