BLETHER: ‘The Golden Bear’ Jack Nicklaus visits NCR in Dundee

As you would have expected, Andy Walker waded right back in to the debate when a BwB reader doubted some of the facts in one of his tales.

To refresh, last February, Andy relayed his version of events when legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus visited the NCR factory in Dundee to give an exhibition.

This was in 1964 and Andy’s amusing line was that Nicklaus’ driver took a wrong turn in trying to find the factory, and ended up ‘lost’ in Lochee and asking for directions.

Our May 25 edition saw Cash worker of the time Alex Kelly, from Monifieth, cast some doubt on a few of Andy’s ‘facts’.

Said Andy: “Re the reply about Jack Nicklaus in 1964, The Open was played at St Andrews from July 8, and Nicklaus was runner-up to Tony Lema, who won by five strokes. Jack was 24 at the time.

“The total workforce were not invited. It was internally displayed to staff, not the total workforce.

“However, because the exhibition ran late, the workforce coming out at the end of their shift swelled the crowd.

“The management could do nothing about that.

“Anybody who was there will remember a certain stroke. Facing the Timex factory (north of the NCR complex), Jack asked what was behind the changing facilities, and was told it was just a road.

“Jack remarked: ‘I will try not to go on the road’. A doubter in the crowd then said ‘typical Yank’ – before Nicklaus proceeded to put the ball in the Timex grounds.”