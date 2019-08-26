BLETHER: ‘The bus roof would have come off if we’d won the cup’

Carnoustie reader Gordon Stewart recently told an amusing tale regarding Angus Barbieri.

During correspondence with Gordon, another great tale came up . . . this time regarding the North of Tay Cup.

Gordon started off his football career playing for the village side Gauldry from the age of 13 in the Angus Amateurs League.

He offered: “I played alongside my father in defence – one of the very few father-son partnerships I have come across. I played with them till my mid-20s when I married my wife Frances, moving to Dundee.

“While staying there, I played for Wellbank and YM Anchorage.

“One year, while still with Gauldry, we had a good run of success in the North of Tay Cup, getting to the semi-final stage.

“My dad was talking to the local bus contractor Williamson’s to enquire about the possibilities of a bus to get to the final if we needed it.

“The comment from them was he did not have an open top coach but, if we won, he would cut the roof off one! Was this showing confidence or he was very sure of himself?”

Gordon went on: “My father went on to play league football until in his 63rd year – and this is a story you have covered with Arnott juniors.

“He was also a season ticket holder at Dens Park, where we enjoyed Dundee’s European experiences, together getting the train to the games from Wormit station, often travelling in the guards van because of the crowds involved.

“Our connection to Dundee FC threw up a very proud moment for me when eldest son Craig, through his company ‘signatures4U’, sponsored them for two seasons during the Alex Rae period.”