BLETHER: Tayside footballer Ian receives telegram from The Queen

Thursday past saw one of Tayside’s best-known football figures exchange correspondence with royalty.

August 29 was celebrated by Ian and Margaret Cochrane and their family as it was their golden wedding and, as such, received the customary telegram from The Queen.

I first came across Ian many decades ago (1970s) when he was in charge of Menzieshill Boys Club.

A few years later, he stepped up to the juniors with new club Hydro Dynamo FC. When they folded a few years later, I asked him to become my No 2 at Broughty Athletic JFC, a post he accepted.

Ian’s contacts brought many players to the club, including Graeme Forbes, who went on to play for Walsall, Motherwell, Dundee and Montrose.

When I left Whitton Park, Ian took over, and also had coaching stints later with Forfar clubs West End and Albion in addition to Luncarty.

Senior clubs sought his services, too, and he scouted for Arbroath (under Gordon Wallace), Forfar (Henry Hall) and Montrose (John Sheran).

“I’ve had a great life in football,” said Ian when I contacted him earlier this week.

Ian and Margaret are now resident in a cottage on their son’s farm in Inveraray, and Ian continued: “I’ve met and worked with many great guys.

“But it is all about the players, isn’t it?

“I’ve been lucky to have been involved a wee bit with some great players over the years in laddies football, junior and senior.

“Football is a great society for people to meet.

“Really, football is just what us old-timers talk about.”