Each week, BwB will give a sample from the Readers’ Queries file in the old Sporting Post.

SP Query — In May 1988, ‘A.M.’ asked: Can you name the Rangers players who have been sent off in first-team matches since Graeme Souness became manager, and in what games?

SP Answer — Souness himself was first to be sent off on his league debut against Hibs in a fiery encounter at Easter Road on August 9, 1986.

Others have been . . .

26/11/86 (league), Dave McPherson v Aberdeen (a).

10/12/86 (Uefa Cup), Stuart Munro and Davie Cooper v Borussia Moenchengladbach (a).

17/1/87 (league), Graham Roberts and Iain Durrant v Hamilton (h).

2/5/87 (league), Graeme Souness v Aberdeen (a).

11/5/87 (friendly), Graham Roberts v Israel (a).

29/8/87 (league), Graeme Souness v Celtic (a).

17/10/87 (league), Chris Woods and Terry Butcher v Celtic (h).

6/2/87 (league), Richard Gough v Aberdeen (a).

20/2/87 (Scottish Cup), John Brown v Dunfermline (a).

n SP Query — Did Stobswell Juniors win three trophies in season 1944-45, and also finished high up the table in the Midlands Junior League? — J. D.

SP Answer — Stobbie won these trophies in the space of 12 days.

On June 16, 1945, they beat Arbroath Vics 6-1 in the Consolation Cup Final.

On the 23rd, they beat Lochee Harp in the final of the Courier Cup.

Four days on, the Telegraph Cup was also won after a 4-0 win in the final against Harp.

Stobswell finished fourth in the league that season behind champions Carnoustie, Anchorage and Jeanfield.

Carnoustie and Anchorage had actually tied at joint top with 42 points but the Gowfers won the play-off 4-2.

Other teams in the league that season were North End, Arbroath Vics, Lochee Harp, St Johnstone YM, Arnot, East Craigie, Forfar Celtic, Violet, Forfar East End, Elmwood.

*SP Query — In January 1988, ‘D.S’ asked: Did St Johnstone and Aberdeen draw 5-5 in a league game at Pittodrie?

I say Saints came back from 5-1 down? Can you give the teams and scorers?

SP Answer — Aberdeen 5 (Kerr 2, Little, Coutts, McKinven og), St Johnstone 5 (McLindon 2, Kerray, Richmond, Hawkshaw), in front of 5,000 spectators on September 12, 1964.

Aberdeen — Ogston; Shewan, Hogg; Burns, Bennett, Smith; Coutts, Cooke, Kerr, Little, Hume.

St Johnstone — Fallon; McFadyen, W Coburn; Richmond, McKinven, Renton; Hawkshaw, Harrower, Kerray, McLindon, Kemp.

Aberdeen went 5-2 up after McKinven’s own goal in 55 minutes but McLindon (65, 67) and Richmond (89) earned the Muirton men a point.

Some statistics may have been altered or updated after being originally published in The Sporting Post queries section.