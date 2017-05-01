Dennis Elder saw Dunc Erskine in our March 4 edition, and recalled seeing him in a photo which also featured his dad.

“My dad Andy has now passed away, and he would have been 100 years old on March 1 this year,” said Dennis, of Downfield.

“Seeing Dunc in that Harp photo brought to mind another photo, which was in my dad’s possessions.

“The photo is of an Elmwood presentation to long-serving treasurer George ‘Doddie’ Robertson.

“Dunc is fourth from right in the second back row of the photo, while my dad is fourth from right in the front row standing.”

Dennis, who was on Dundee’s books as a youngster, but is perhaps more well known for his spells with junior sides North End and Blairgowrie, also gave me some great info on Elmwood at that time.

He offered: “Dad was a centre- forward and played for Elmwood in the mid to late 30s.

“In later years, he collected a lot of memorabilia and facts about his playing days.

“When looking through some of these, what stood out was that he was a very good player who scored a lot of goals.

“For example, in season 1937-38, he netted over 50 goals.

“Also, another very interesting piece is the names of teams he played against at that time.

“There are some I’ve never heard of, such as RSF, Scottish West Field, Ashcliff, Alhambra Hibs and Maryfield Rovers.”

Dennis continued: “He also played for East Craigie and there is an interesting tale there, too, which has emerged from some of the cuttings he had.

“One cutting was of a Scottish Junior Cup quarter-final draw, which paired the Shipbuilders at home with Cambuslang Rangers.

“However, the game never went ahead.

“After beating Arthurlie 2-1 at home in the previous round in front of 6,000 spectators (with gate receipts of £130), the draw for the last eight was then made and published.

“However, Arthurlie lodged a protest that David Joiner was not a registered player with East Craigie.

“This was upheld and left the Scottish Junior FA with a choice of two punishments.

“One was to disqualify East Craigie and the other was to order the tie to be replayed.

“The latter was chosen, and this time it was the west coast side who triumphed by the odd goal in three.

“The attendance at the foot of the cutting is given as 8,000 — an incredible statistic!

“Interestingly, the player Joiner also played in the second game.”

Craigie’s line-up in the first game was: Findlay; Morris, Fraser; Hanlon, Margach, Hanlin; Webster, Currie, Elder, Joiner, Dewar.

Currie and Elder were the scorers for the Shipbuilders.

For the replayed game, the following represented the Shipbuilders: Findlay; Fraser, Hanlon; Wood, Margach, Robb; Webster, Currie, Elder, Joiner, Dewar.

Webster notched the East Craigie goal.