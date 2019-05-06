BLETHER: Scottish boxing was thriving in the 1930s – including in Dundee

Lochee narrator Andy Walker was clearing out some of his archives, which, unfortunately, were severely damaged by time and damp.

Given recent BwB tales of the old Premierland boxing venue in Dundee, Andy now shares these boxing bouts from 1932.

Boxing fans of an age may reconise some of these pugilists.

Wednesday, November 14 . . .

Jimmy Knowles (Aberdeen) beat Ginger McLeod (Glasgow) – sixth-round TKO.

Jake Kilrain (Glasgow) beat Syd Webster (Kirrie) – fourth-round KO.

Jim Brady (Dundee) beat Jimmy Hill (Glasgow) – points.

The Scottish Welterweight Championship – Willie Hamilton (Glasgow) beat Alistair McInroy (Broughty Ferry) – KO.

Friday, November 16 . . .

Jim Cowie (Dundee) beat Jimmy Ross (Bishop Auckland).

Mickey Summers (Dundee) beat Banty’s Nipper (Jarrow).

Henry Bow (Glasgow) beat George Holland (Durham).

Henry Small (Dundee) beat Harry Kirkby (London).

There was also a bout listed from the Pier Pavilion, Greenock, on Tuesday, November 20, as Dundee’s Mickey Summers beat Glaswegian Joe Frame.

Friday, November 23, saw bouts at another Dundee venue – Forresters Hall – as two local boxers triumphed.

Frank McCall won as Forfar’s Jim Oliphant was disqualified, and Mickey Summers knocked out Jim Meecham (Clydebank).

In another bout, Willie Hamilton (Glasgow) beat Billy Graham (Newcastle).

Andy (left) concluded: “This may be from a bygone era, but the families of today might enjoy what their ancestors got up to.”