BLETHER: Scotland being bad is really nothing new, unfortunately

Season 1970-71 was a horrendous season for the Scotland national team, according to one reader’s memory.
John Coutts wrote: “Having a hopeless Scotland international team is nothing new.
“In the late 1960s and all through the 1970s, I followed Scotland home and away.
“Season 70-71 was, as I remember, particularly bad, with hardly a goal being scored in around eight matches.
“After a decade of some great results against England, we also put on a horror show at Wembley.”
John, from Arbroath, a retired council worker, concluded: “Can you put in print what I’ve said is true for argument’s sake?”
Scotland played eight games in that season, winning just one and scoring a measly two goals in total.
It all started brightly with John O’Hare’s early solitary counter being enough to see off Denmark at Hampden in a European Championship qualifying Group 5 game.
Three away trips in the same competition yielded three defeats to Belgium in Liege (3-0), Portugal in Lisbon (2-0) and Denmark in Copenhagen (1-0).
The Home Championship provided no comfort for long-suffering fans.
After a creditable 0-0 draw with Wales in Cardiff, Scotland went down 1-0 at home to Northern Ireland, before having just a Hugh Curran goal to celebrate in an uninspiring 3-1 defeat to The Auld Enemy at Wembley.
There was also no luck in the only friendly match played that term, a 1-0 defeat to Russia in Moscow.