BLETHER: Sad passing of Lochee United’s five-goal debutant, aged 73

Sandra Jamieson came on with the sad news that her Dad Peter Gowans passed away on February 7, aged 73.

Peter’s brother Billy also phoned to let me know.

Said Sandra: “You have previously featured Dad in an article as he scored five goals for his debut for Lochee United.

“He is the middle Gowans brother, with Billy being the older brother and Jimmy the younger.

“They are all well-known in the amateur and junior football scene in Dundee.

“My Dad learned to play football on the streets in Beechwood and Balfield Park.

“He started playing organised football with Auchterhouse and moved to Fairfield Juveniles, where he was a prolific goalscorer. He then moved to Logie Thistle, where he continued to score goals.”

Peter’s form soon saw him step up a grade, as Sandra continued: “Peter started his junior career with Elmwood and still proved adept at finding the net.

“He then joined his wee brother Jimmy at Lochee United, where he famously scored the aforementioned five goals on his debut against Alyth United.

“Peter finished playing for Dundee Fabrics before going on to manage Marchbanks.

“Another side he played for was the Dundee Dockers team that won the British Cup (we think it was called the Newlands Cup).

“This competition included teams from across Britain.

“He will be missed by all the friends he made through playing game.

“He was, indeed, a character and enjoyed his time playing football.”