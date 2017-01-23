Former player Rory McLeod read the article on East Craigie on November 26 last year, and was moved to reply.

He said: “I played for East Craigie in the mid-60s in the days of Alec Foster, Billy Kerr, Ronnie Adam, Davie Morgan and the two Finlayson brothers Billy and Bobby (the late Jim’s older brothers).

“I was also on the committee for a short time later on.

“It’s very sad to see the current state of the clubhouse.

“All power to those involved in the fund-raising efforts to get it back up to standard.”

Rory also touched on the subject of East Craigie being the oldest (or not) junior football club in Scotland

“I think I might be able to clear up the controversy over which junior club is the oldest in Scotland,” he offered.

“I always remember that, according to the late, great Craigie secretary Willie Hennessey, the club’s claim to fame was that they are ‘the oldest junior club in Scotland to be in continuous membership’ of the Scottish Junior Football Association, not the oldest Junior club in Scotland.

“Some of the other clubs mentioned earlier in the debate on this topic would have gone into abeyance, say, during the World War periods, and were re-constituted thereafter.

“This fact might be easily checked out through the SJFA archives, if any exist.”

Rory also touched on another subject.

He continued: “By the way, there were the same two Craigie team photographs from 1949/50 in recent features in your column that claimed to show Willie Hennessey standing extreme left in the back row.

“I think the second time the photo was in, it was claimed that the photo had been ‘doctored’ to add this figure after the event.

“I can tell you that this figure is not the Willie Hennessey I knew in the 1960s, because he would still be playing in 1949-50.

“Maybe there is another Willie Hennessey involved with the Craigie club?

“If there is, some of your readers may confirm.”

Graeme Curr is of the same view that it is not Willie — and he should know.

After all, he is Willie Hennessey’s son-in-law.

He claimed: “Both my wife and Willie’s wife have said to me that the man in the photo is not Willie.

“As the photo is from 1949-50, Willie would have only been 24-25 (born 1925) and was still playing.

“He would not have been a committee man at this time.

“Hopefully, there is somebody out there who may know who this individual is.”

The plot thickens!