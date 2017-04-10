I despair at the current state of Scottish football — and have done for a number of years.

Now I’m not going to bore you by getting on my soapbox and telling you how it can be remedied.

I just hope that, when Brexit is completed, and the so-called free movement of labour from European countries may again be kept somewhat in check, that young Scottish footballers will get more of a chance to flourish at first-team level than it does now.

What follows in this article highlights for me the dearth of top-quality Scottish talent coming through.

When Darren Fletcher moved from Manchester United to West Bromwich Albion in 2015, there were no Scots in the Old Trafford first-team squad for, perhaps, the first-time ever.

This was also picked up on by Rob Boag — with a further startling revelation.

“Recently, I read, for the first time in over 100 Years, Manchester United would not have a Scottish player on their books,” said Canadian resident Rob.

“They had just transferred a young player to Newcastle United — the last of the Scotsmen at Man U.

“Considering Manchester United’s close affiliation with Scots, it was surprising and sad news.

“Off the top of my head, I recalled great Scots who had played their home games at Old Trafford.

“Within a minute or so, I came up with Paddy Crerand, Denis Law, Lou Macari, Gordon Strachan, Brian McLair and Darren Fletcher.

“And there are many more.

“But, of course, it wasn’t only the players that produced an association between Manchester United and Scots, it was managers Sir Matt Busby and Sir Alex Ferguson.

“They were prominent individuals who had a disproportionate and significant impact on British football, and both came from a specific geographic location — Scotland.”

Rob continued: “The absence of Scots at Manchester United and the demise of Scotland’s football stature — is there a connection, a relevance?

“Is there an inconvenient truth that some of us don’t wish to accept?

“Could it be that Scotland, in the early and mid-20th century had its 15 minutes of fame in world football?

“An American historian, Arthur Herman, wrote a book called ‘How the Scots Invented the Modern World’.

“Herman suggests that the Industrial Revolution would not have happened had it not been for the Scots.

“He writes about a time frame when Scottish cities and towns were home to enormous industrial complexes.

“Mills, factories and shipyards were all designed and built by prominent individuals who had a disproportionate and significant impact on British business.

“And all came from a specific geographic location — Scotland.

“Is it possible that Scotland’s industrial demise has influenced and impacted the quality and calibre of Scotland as a football nation?

“A business journalist once described Scotland as an industrial backwater.

“Is Scotland also now a football backwater?”

Yes, Rob, for me it most certainly is!