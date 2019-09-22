BLETHER: Ref and committee man had different tallies for famous 36-0 Arbroath win

Last week, Rob Boag gave a slightly different version of events to the one which sees a famous scoreline as a world record – Arbroath 36 Bon Accord 0.

In the second part of his tale, he continued: “The Dundee Harp v Aberdeen Rovers KO time was 3pm at Harp’s ground on East Dock Street and the half-time score was Harp 16, Aberdeen Rovers 0.

“The second half was even more incredible. There was such a blur of goals that, at the final whistle, the referee remarked to a Harp official that ‘keeping count of the 37 goals was no mean feat’.

“A Harp committee man said: ‘I make it 35 goals scored’. Waving a small notebook, he continued: ‘I counted the goals’.

“The match official accepted the Harp tally and agreed to send that score to the SFA in Glasgow – Harp 35 Aberdeen Rovers 0.

“A joyous Harp team and committee set out to celebrate this momentous victory at the Dundee Arms, located at the beginning of the High Street.

“It was brilliant fare laid on by the tavern – tripe and tatties washed down with a fine Ballingal’s ale. Could life be any better?”

As often the case when lads are together having a rare old time of it, a bit of fun wouldn’t be amiss, as Rob revealed: “It was Ex-Gayfield defender Tom O’Kane who suggested a telegram be sent to that lot in Arbroath who had given him stick when he announced his move to Harp.

“A telegram was composed amidst the celebration, and it informed Arbroath FC that Harp had demolished their Aberdeen opponents by a record score of 35-0.

“This would make them sit up in Arbroath and take notice of Dundee Harp.

“An hour or so later, a telegram from Arbroath arrived at the Dundee Arms addressed to the Harp committee.

“When the content was read – Arbroath 36 Bon Accord 0 – there were roars of laughter from the Harp lads.

“Everyone agreed, those Red Lichties have a great sense of humour.

“O’Kane looked at his pocket watch and decided it was best to get moving if he was to make the last train.

“With a great send-off ringing in his ears, Tom made a brisk walk to the West station and caught the last train home to the Angus town.”

On the Arbroath station platform, the first person Tom recognised was local policeman PC Clark.

Rob continued: “The player said jubilantly: ‘Constable, what about that score today, must be a record don’t you think?’

“PC Clark replied: ‘It may very well be, Tom. If they hadn’t disallowed so many goals, it surely would be a record. Mind you, 36-0 is one almighty score’.

“A disconcerted O’Kane feared the worst. Arbroath had really scored 36 goals.

“Tom slept little and, at first light, he was up and out the door. The Sunday train to Dundee would be too late for Tom, he walked and jogged all the way from Arbroath to Dundee, and sought out Harp officials to confirm the Arbroath score.

“Do we have time to change yesterday’s score to the ref’s tally of Harp 37 Aberdeen Rovers 0?

“Tom and the committee lads then went off to the referee’s house.”

HOW DID THEY GET ON? READ THE FINAL PART OF ROB’S TALE NEXT WEEK.