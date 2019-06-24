BLETHER: Rabbie reminisces about game in Carnoustie at old Westfield Park

The Dundee Schoolboys stories, which featured so prevalently in this column in February and March, was instigated by Rabbie Ogg.

Now another story has caught his eye.

Rabbie opened: “I was reading your recent story regarding a father and son goalkeeping story of them both scoring goals.

“The father was Paul Gibb and the son Craig.

“Seeing this took me back to the late 1980s when I was playing for Lochee United – and a certain Paul Gibb was the young goalkeeper at the time.

“We had a game at Carnoustie, playing at the old Westfield Park.

“Paul had been going through a patchy bit of form at the time.

“In the pre-match team talk, the manager Peter Castle was warning Paul that the conditions were poor, with heavy rain falling.

“He emphasised it was critical Paul maintained his concentration throughout the match.

“As Carnoustie kicked off in torrential rain, they passed the ball back to their goalkeeper, and he proceeded to launch a long kick down the pitch,

“Paul came out his goal, but, unfortunately for him, the ball skidded off the turf bounced over his head into the goal.

“The whole Lochee team stood astounded at going 1-0 down after just a few seconds!

“That was with the exception of Bertie Traynor, who turned to Peter Castle ranting some expletives, which, to this day could not be possibly repeated.

“What a start to the game!

“Luckily for Paul, we managed to turn the game around and, in fact, I was lucky enough to score the winner in an eventual 2-1 victory to save Paul’s blushes.

“I’m sure Paul remembers this game well and no doubt learned from the experience.”