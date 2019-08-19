BLETHER: Police open gate for Angus Barbieri and ticketless Jocks grab free entry

In late June this year, the Tele news pages told of the tale of Angus Barbieri.

The Tayport native made headlines 44 years ago after surviving for almost 400 days without eating food.

The strict diet allowed Angus to drop a whopping 21 stone after tipping the scales at 33st 10lb in 1965.

Now the story of the chip shop worker who stunned the world with his weight loss has been immortalised as a cartoon character.

A 10-minute video by YouTube channel Bright Side has been watched over 300,000 times since being uploaded.

Angus later moved to Warwick and died in September 1990.

Gordon Stewart saw the story and was prompted to send in an amusing tale regarding his friend Angus.

Said Gordon: “I was a secondary pupil at Tayport school, which we were ferried to each day from Gauldry after Newport school closed as a secondary.

“We were regulars at the Barbieri’s chip shop, so I knew Angus.

“In the early 60s, my dad George took me on a trip to Wembley with the local Dundee FC supporters club.

“Our coach was a regular Alexander’s service bus, but the journey was a nightmare as this was undertaken before all the motorways were opened.

“Angus joined us on this trip. In those days, of course, it was a regular habit to consume beer on board the bus.”

Because of his weight, Angus needed help with several tasks, as Gordon, from Carnoustie, continued: “There was quite a system undertaken to get Angus off/on for rest breaks, which involved several guys pushing and pulling to assist him, which really added to the journey.

“The fun part of the trip was getting him into Wembley Stadium, where a very large group of London’s police force was required to form a barrier around Angus to escort him through a large gate as he could not fit through turnstiles.

“I can tell you it was a real bonus for the Jocks who had no tickets, as they were able to scramble over the police lines to gain free access.”

Gordon concluded: “To top the trip off, Scotland went on to concede nine goals.

“Needless to say, it was a very quiet return home, apart from the much-needed pushing and pulling to get Angus off and on the bus.”