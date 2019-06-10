BLETHER: Only one person has officially played for three countries recognised by Fifa

Football throws up many quirky tales. The following, I’m assured, is true . . .

Laszlo Kubala is the only player to officially play for three countries which are recognised by Fifa.

He was born to parents of Czech origin in Budapest and, when a Barcelona icon, played for Czechoslovakia, Hungary and Spain.

Former Real Madrid striker Alfredo Di Stefano (pictured, with his haul of five European Cups) played for Argentina, Spain and Colombia.

However, his Colombia caps were won in the early 1950s, and that was at a time when the country’s football association was not officially recognised by Fifa.