Blether: Not many met Spanish twice

We’ve featured Scotland’s famous 6-2 away victory over Spain in 1963 on a number of occasions in BwB.

Dundee reader Jim Murphy remembers also seeing Scotland play the Spaniards again a few years later.

And it was a real treat for him, as he explained: “I was at Hampden in 1965 to see Scotland play Spain in a friendly.

“It was a special treat for me as the game was played on my birthday (May 8).

“I remember being excited as the 6-2 game two years previous was highlighted in the newspapers and everybody thought Scotland would again win handsomely.

“However, the match was a bit of a bore and ended 0-0.”

Jim, (71), a retired electrician, who stays in Ardler, concluded: “My query to you is how many Scottish players played in both games against Spain.”

Only Denis Law (Manchester United), Celtic’s Billy McNeill and Willie Henderson, of Rangers, played in both matches.

For the 6-2 victory in the Bernabeu on June 13, 1963, Scotland lined up — Adam Blacklaw (Burnley); Billy McNeill (Celtic), Davie Holt (Hearts); Frank McLintock (Leicester City), Ian Ure (Dundee), Jim Baxter (Rangers); Willie Henderson (Rangers), Davie Gibson (Leicester City), Ian St John (Liverpool), Denis Law (Manchester United), Davie Wilson (Rangers).

For the goalless draw at Hampden on May 8, 1965, Scotland lined up — Bill Brown (Tottenham); Alex Hamilton (Dundee), Eddie McCreadie (Chelsea); Billy Bremner (Leeds United), Billy McNeill (Celtic), John Greig (Rangers); Willie Henderson (Rangers), Bobby Collins (Leeds United), Denis Law (Manchester United), Alan Gilzean (Dundee), John Hughes (Celtic).