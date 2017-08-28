Blether: NCR worker Sandy had choice signing for either Dundee or United

Above is a ‘legendary’ team photo of Dundee FC at the start of their 1961-62 title-winning season.

It has been the subject of quite a number of queries over the years as it features goalkeeper Sandy Davie in Dens colours.

Sandy never actually signed for Dundee but went on to be a last-liner with street neighbours Dundee United for many years.

We have established in previous columns that Davie was a trialist for Dundee in a trial game when a local photographer just happened to appear.

Now a cutting has emerged from our files which reveals a bit more information from that time.

Dated August 9, 1961, it reads . . .

Butterburn Youth Club goalkeeper Sandy Davie, who played successful trials over the weekend for both Dundee and Dundee United, has decided to join the Tannadice club.

Davie could have joined either of the city senior clubs but an injury to Lando Ugolini and the chance of an immediate game for the reserves swung the scales in United’s favour.

He will make his debut for United Reserves against Motherwell A at Tannadice on Saturday.

Last night, Sandy Davie Sr, the boy’s father, who is a keen Dundee supporter, said: “I left the decision where to go entirely to Sandy.

“He chose United because he felt he would get a game quicker at Tannadice.

“Dundee meant to farm Sandy out to a junior club to gain more experience.

“But I can tell you, if Bill Brown had still been at Dens, Sandy would have signed for Dundee on Monday night after the trial.”

All in all, it should be quite a weekend for young Davie.

On Saturday, he makes his football debut for United, then, on Sunday, goes to Edinburgh to play for the NCR basketball team.

He is employed with NCR as an apprentice gardener and, if you want to know when he took up basketball in addition to his football, the reason is that he has always been an admirer of Bill Brown — and Brown is a basketball player, too!

United’s new recruit has been football-daft since he was six-years-old.

His father said it was at that age he bought him his first pair of football boots in Billy Steel’s sports shop in Glasgow.

The youngster refused to leave the shop until former Dundee maestro Steel had autographed the boots.

Then he refused to wear them in case the name would be rubbed off!

n DUNDEE goalkeeping legend Ally Donaldson has been a good friend to this column over the years.

Ally has told me personally how much he loves the column, and I have spoken to him in his Carnoustie home.

News of him joining Dundee came in a May 8, 1961, cutting, with the headline . . . ‘Dundee Sign A Keeper’.

The text read . . .

Dundee have pipped Hearts, Hibs and Celtic for the signature of goalkeeper Ally Donaldson, of the Edinburgh U/17 side Tynecastle Ath.

Donaldson, who is an apprentice electrician, played an impressive trial for Dundee reserves against St Mirren reserves at Love Street a fortnight ago.

Manager Bob Shankly had no hesitation in signing him after seeing him play for his own club on Saturday.

Dundee have not yet decided when the new keeper will come to Dens.Meantime, he will continue to play for his juvenile side.