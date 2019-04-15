BLETHER: Manchester United legend Mark Hughes played for Wales and Bayern Munich on the same day

Football throws up many quirky tales. The following, I’m assured, is true . . .

Manchester United legend Mark Hughes once played for Wales and Bayern Munich in the same day!

The Welshman had just signed for the German club and was due to play for Wales against Czechoslovakia in Prague in a Euro 88 qualifier.

Hughes said: “I had dinner with club official Uli Hoeness, who asked me what time the Wales match was.

“I told him it was around midday, and he said: ‘That’s OK then, you can play in the evening as well’.”

Hoeness watched the game and then flew the player to the Bayern game on the other side of the Czech border, where Borussia Monchengladbach were the opponents.

Hughes recalled: “We actually flew over the ground and missed the first half, but I got there at the start of the second half.”

Bayern won the game.